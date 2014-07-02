Deep Sea Blues

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
A long time member and dear friend of the Threadless community, printed artist Adam White was recently diagnosed with early stages of multiple sclerosis and paresthesias. In an effort to help alleviate mounting medical expense, 30 Threadless artists have banded together to sell their work in this very special Adam White MADE Shop. 100% of net proceeds collected from pieces sold in this shop will be donated directly to Adam to aid his fight against this disease.
https://www.threadless.com/made/adam-white