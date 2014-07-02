Kenny Chen

Posterized App (Popular) - Design Inspiration from Dribbble

Sneak preview of yet another Dribbble iOS client - Posterized. I've been learning how to program iOS apps and thought using the Dribbble API would be a nice first app to try out.

Check it out and please provide any feedback:

http://www.posterizedapp.com/

Posted on Jul 2, 2014
