Wooden it be nice?

Wooden it be nice? type typography lettering text hand
Seeing so much great typography and lettering from the likes of Nathan Yoder, Nick Fred, Sean Tulgetske etc I decided to try something a little different.
I know I've got a long way to go to get this sort of stuff looking half good, but I thought it was worth sharing anyway.

Posted on Jul 2, 2014
