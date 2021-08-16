Antonella Espinoza

Some proposal goodies

Low-key one of my fave things is designing the proposals for consulting projects. This is the basic design I've been using for the last little bit and am still very much in love with these colours (even though they get a bit washed out on dribbble 😪).

I am currently on sabbatical 🏝 so won't get to use this one for a bit but may release in Figma community for others to riff off!

Posted on Aug 16, 2021
Your local pixel tickler. Currently on sabbatical 🌴

