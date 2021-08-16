DribDrab

Street Art

Street Art community discord adobe illustrator graffiti street art street boy charecter illustration cartoon
First time illustrating a character, trying a playful bright colour scheme and cartoonish style!

This shot was shown through out its making in my online community!
https://discord.gg/4FrSRqDtS4

