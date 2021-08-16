nina hazen

nina hazen
nina hazen
Bliss Logo branding psychedelic fun whimsy cat illustration logo
Original iteration of a logo that was later toned down and simplified. I do like the wackiness and the whimsy of the initial direction.

Posted on Aug 16, 2021
nina hazen
nina hazen

    • Like