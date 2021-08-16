TICBROU BODY PIERCING STUDIO

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
TicBrou Studio is Laura Machado's body piercing studio. The artist's premise is to create a safe and excellent environment where her clients can trust the process. The goal of this project was to create a Visual Identity that came out of the conventional tattoo aesthetic: Gothic lettering and heavy figures. In this sense, the idea was to create something more sophisticated and that would do justice to Laura’s person; something more retro, elegant, and at the same time, cool.
What do you think? Let me know in the comments!
Looks nice? To see the complete case or my other projects, access my portfolio!
Thank you! Grata!