TICBROU BODY PIERCING STUDIO

TicBrou Studio is Laura Machado's body piercing studio. The artist's premise is to create a safe and excellent environment where her clients can trust the process. The goal of this project was to create a Visual Identity that came out of the conventional tattoo aesthetic: Gothic lettering and heavy figures. In this sense, the idea was to create something more sophisticated and that would do justice to Laura’s person; something more retro, elegant, and at the same time, cool.

