Priyanka patel

Fresh Juice Website Concept

Priyanka patel
Priyanka patel
  • Save
Fresh Juice Website Concept website web design fresh juice branding ux ui
Download color palette

Hey Guys,
Here I present my latest work about Fresh Juice Website Concept. Designed in Figma. Hope you guys like it!
Check the website prototype here Figma

I am open to new work! priyanka.createweb@gmail.com

Behance | LinkedIn

View all tags
Posted on Aug 16, 2021
Priyanka patel
Priyanka patel

More by Priyanka patel

View profile
    • Like