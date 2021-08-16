Amanda Wright

Day 26 of the 30 day flat design challenge!

Day 26!

I love these bold colors!

XO Pixel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B3ZeW76sezY

Posted on Aug 16, 2021
