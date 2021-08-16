Nayan Barman

USA Skyway

Nayan Barman
Nayan Barman
  • Save
USA Skyway ui illustrator minimal logo icon design branding
Download color palette

USA Skyway is a conceptual logo project. I study the fundamentals of airline branding from domestic and international airlines to get the perfect result.
》Bright cyan color in the logo mark conveys the message of cleanliness and energy to passengers and viewers.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 16, 2021
Nayan Barman
Nayan Barman

More by Nayan Barman

View profile
    • Like