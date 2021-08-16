Alexander Babariko

veloce motors™ brand identity

Alexander Babariko
Alexander Babariko
veloce motors™ brand identity
Veloce Motors is an young car dealership company from Canada, which also provides services of high-quality car service and tunning any complexity.
The task was to design visual identity which conveys reliability, high quality service and strong technological side of company, emphasize youth and openness to the clients.

Full showcase is here: Behance

Alexander Babariko
Alexander Babariko

