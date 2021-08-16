Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ishtiaq Khan Parag
Elegant Themes

Candle Making Template Design for Divi

Ishtiaq Khan Parag
Elegant Themes
Ishtiaq Khan Parag for Elegant Themes
Candle Making Template Design for Divi 2021 webdesign wordpressdesign wordpresstheme wordpress ishtiaqkhanparag elegantthemes candle candlemaking divi logo illustration design minimal template landing page typography website ux ui
  1. Divi Candle Making@2x.png
  2. candle-making-contact-page.png
  3. candle-making-about-page.png
  4. candle-making-home-page.png
  5. candle-making-product-page.png
  6. candle-making-shop-page.png
  7. candle-making-blog-page.png
  8. candle-making-landing-page.png

This Candle Making Layout Pack delivers a delightful blend of custom web design to help anyone get a fresh online candle shop their customers deserve. Complete with a shop page and product page, this layout pack has you covered. Use it to promote a wide range of products and services in candle making, aromatherapy, skincare, and more. Enjoy!

LIVE DEMO

More free resources coming soon on our Blog. Stay Tuned!

Rebound of
Candle Making - Sneak Peek
By Ishtiaq Khan Parag
Elegant Themes
Elegant Themes
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

