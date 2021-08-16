🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
It's an Invite!
I have one Dribbble invite that I've been sitting on for some time now and I'd like to finally reward it to the most awesome, superstar creative possible! Is that you?
Here's what I'm asking you to do; create, dig up, or repurpose a design that sets you apart from the herd and:
1a) Post your "shot" on Instagram and tag me @andersondaley
- or -
1b) Send me your "shot" via email with "Dribbble Invite Submission" in the subject field
- by -
2) Thursday, August 19, 11:59 PM (EDT)
- and then -
3) Wait for the results the following Friday, August 20 @ 10:30 AM (EDT)
- – —
Stay Tuned...
