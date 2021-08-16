Maya

VACA VEGANA | BRAND CONCEPT

Vaca Vegana is born amidst the summer heat, with the idea of creating creamy ice creams, free of animal products, with a refreshing fruity flavour for the hot summer days.

Vaca Vegana is a fictional project that seeks to awaken happy and fresh emotions in the consumer.

Its main product is tropical fruits based ice cream.

