Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lydia Von Ebers

Navigation Redesign

Lydia Von Ebers
Lydia Von Ebers
  • Save
Navigation Redesign product product design redesign navigation ux ui
Download color palette

Dang, Dribble! It's been a minute. I've been busy working on this product which is an SMS platform for Ministries and Recovery Centers. The previous navigation was just a list with no visual hierarchy. This solution organizes navigation items based on importance and whether or not the feature includes inbound messages, outbound messages, or both. We also designed a collapsed navigation view for when the user is browsing through sub-navigation.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 16, 2021
Lydia Von Ebers
Lydia Von Ebers

More by Lydia Von Ebers

View profile
    • Like