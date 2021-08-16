Navigation Redesign

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Dang, Dribble! It's been a minute. I've been busy working on this product which is an SMS platform for Ministries and Recovery Centers. The previous navigation was just a list with no visual hierarchy. This solution organizes navigation items based on importance and whether or not the feature includes inbound messages, outbound messages, or both. We also designed a collapsed navigation view for when the user is browsing through sub-navigation.