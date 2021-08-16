Please, Please wear a helmet

A month ago, I had an accident in which I fell down while I riding a bicycle and got some injuries on my knee, palms, and shoulder. At that time, I rolled on the ground and my head hit the ground. If I didn't wear a helmet, I might get many serious injuries.

I can't believe there are so many people who don't wear a helmet. They might think "I'm a slow rider so I don't need it" or "I can avoid all the accidents that could happen" or "I don't want to ruin my hairstyle". One of the worst situations might be parents who don't wear a helmet but their kids wear it. That's ridiculous. What if you hit the ground with your head and lost consciousness? Who will treat your remaining life and your kid's future?

Please wear a helmet. That's the best way to enjoy riding a bicycle.