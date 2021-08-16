Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Anna Kovalenko

Toys Store Promo Page Concept

Anna Kovalenko
Anna Kovalenko
  • Save
Toys Store Promo Page Concept webdesign ux ui toys store landing page graphic design design
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers!

I’m excited to share the piece of promo page for handmade toys store.

Don't forget to comment and like if you love this project.

Thanks for watching! ❤️

-
Wanna chat about your ideas? I'm available for new projects:
hello@annakovalli.com

View all tags
Posted on Aug 16, 2021
Anna Kovalenko
Anna Kovalenko
Like