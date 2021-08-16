Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mahfuzur Rahman Munna

Square Brochure Design | Bakery Brochure

Mahfuzur Rahman Munna
Mahfuzur Rahman Munna
  • Save
Square Brochure Design | Bakery Brochure ebrochuredesign pamphletdesign creativebrochure brochuredesign graphic design square brochure
Download color palette

This is a Square bakery 16 page brochure for a client. For full view you can check here: behance.net/gallery/125238901/Square-Brochure-Design-Client-Work

Mahfuzur Rahman Munna
Mahfuzur Rahman Munna
Like