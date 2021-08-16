Tajana Tomic
bazen.

Smart.Reviews - Pitch Deck Animation

Tajana Tomic
bazen.
Tajana Tomic for bazen.
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

Thank you for reviving my design with this great animation!
-
Animation: @KarlichUI

bazen.
bazen.
A design​ team that achieves​ your KPIs
Hire Us

More by bazen.

View profile
    • Like