LLT Group

LLT Group :: Athletics Shirts

LLT Group
LLT Group
Hire Us
  • Save
LLT Group :: Athletics Shirts lettering team merch tee shirt sports apparel tshirt design tshirt type
Download color palette

Designed for our employees to wear for activities such as bowling or volleyball, these shirts incorporate traditional “athletic” elements such as sharp edges and bold, sturdy type.

We kept the garment colors fairly similar in value to make sure the design would display well on each. The sleeve hit was intended to bring a little fun into the design, as well as tying into the style of the script company logo.

Need help doing great things? We would love to hear about your needs. Email us at hello@llt-group.com

Website | Instagram

View all tags
Posted on Aug 18, 2021
LLT Group
LLT Group
Together we do great things.
Hire Us

More by LLT Group

View profile
    • Like