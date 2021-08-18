LLT Group :: Athletics Shirts

Designed for our employees to wear for activities such as bowling or volleyball, these shirts incorporate traditional “athletic” elements such as sharp edges and bold, sturdy type.

We kept the garment colors fairly similar in value to make sure the design would display well on each. The sleeve hit was intended to bring a little fun into the design, as well as tying into the style of the script company logo.

