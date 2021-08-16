Hanna Ivershenko

Ramen order mobile app

ramen japanese ordering food ux ui mobile app
Hi 🖐
I would like to present you a ramen order app!
All illustrations were drawn by me in Paintool Sai.

I'm available for projects! Write me at ianivershenko@gmail.com.

Posted on Aug 16, 2021
