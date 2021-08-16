Bangla Typoghaphy Subochon logo

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
I am so glad that you are here and checking this description. Thank you. Here is my new work!
Subochon Bangla Typography logo, I made the logo for our Bengalis Website, The website provide on the Online English Language Course.
Let me know how do you feel after seeing my creation. Any opinion and suggestion will be highly appreciated.
Please donot forget to appreciate if you really like.
THANK YOU