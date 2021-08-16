Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
"Túra" Album Cover

"Túra" Album Cover design affinityphoto composing music spotify album coverart albumart
Album cover for my upcoming cinematic ambient album "Túra" which is out on September 1st 2021

Hyperfollow: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/dreikelvin/tra

Posted on Aug 16, 2021
