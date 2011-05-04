Brian D'Angelo

Assorted Goods

Brian D'Angelo
Brian D'Angelo
  • Save
Assorted Goods candy vintage identity logo local mountains colorado
Download color palette

Identity project that was just completed. The startup company is a local general store that will be selling vintage candies and sodas as well as furniture that has been restored. Candy theme felt too specific and off, so the end result was focusing more on the local aspect of the store. Also needed to be a circular mark.

View all tags
Posted on May 4, 2011
Brian D'Angelo
Brian D'Angelo

More by Brian D'Angelo

View profile
    • Like