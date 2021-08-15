Nisha Anderson

Travel Mobile App

Travel Mobile App app korea travel user interface concept branding ux ui graphic design design
I frequently love traveling. Which inspired me to create a concept travel app for people wanting to discover cities all around the world.

Read full concept here:
https://nishaandersonna.wixsite.com/product/discover

Enjoy!

Posted on Aug 15, 2021
