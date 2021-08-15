Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Shafeez Walji

Another Room – Concierge

Another Room – Concierge
We wanted to provide our audience with the latest and greatest links to click on — in a concierge style. Given the brand limitations of using the link tree platform, we decided to create our own version using Webflow. It's more styled to our brand, and has clear CTAs in each link block.

Posted on Aug 15, 2021
Designer + Strategist & Co–Founder of Another Room.
