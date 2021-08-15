Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
farizzakky

Pizza menu

farizzakky
farizzakky
  • Save
Pizza menu menu delivery food design home colorful ui mobile app
Download color palette

here is my new exploration about pizza menu & delivery
hope you like it

What do you think about this shot? if you like it press L
Lemme know on the comment section

fariz.prime@gmail.com (available for freelance & collaboration)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 15, 2021
farizzakky
farizzakky

More by farizzakky

View profile
    • Like