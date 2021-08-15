Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
"Tissue?" "Bless You." | Typographical Project

This project that began in early October was based around the idea of designing a typographical poster for the words “Tissue?” and “Bless You.”, by the way of a visual style that combines minimalism and simplicity together.

To see the full project, be sure to head over to my Behance blog :)

Posted on Aug 15, 2021
