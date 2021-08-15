Liz Sullivan

Animation / Editorial

Liz Sullivan
Liz Sullivan
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

A set of digital posters animated in After Effects. Each of five posters depict aspects of Gerrymandering researched and designed for an assignment in moving typography class at Cooper Union, Fall/2020.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 15, 2021
Liz Sullivan
Liz Sullivan
multidisciplinary designer
Hire Me

More by Liz Sullivan

View profile
    • Like