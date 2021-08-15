Alexander Kuprievich

Hotel Booking App

Hotel Booking App mobile app minimal phone hotel booking ux design travel ios booking hotel mobile app ui
Hi, Dribbbllers:)
Here is my first concept of hotel booking app. Tried to make it clean and tidy. And its also my first mobile design, but just don't tell anyone, okay?) Let me know what you think about it, your feedback is welcome!
Posted on Aug 15, 2021
