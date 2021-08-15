Milad Design

Persian Star

Milad Design
Milad Design
Hire Me
  • Save
Persian Star miladrezaee mdc unity pentagon persian flag mark iran star
Download color palette

📧 Need a logo (re)design, contact me :
info@miladdesign.com
🌐 Visit my website:
www.miladdesign.co

👉 Follow me on Behance | Instagram | Facebook | Tumbler | Twitter | LinkedIn | Pinterest

View all tags
Posted on Aug 15, 2021
Milad Design
Milad Design
Logo & Brand Identity Designer
Hire Me

More by Milad Design

View profile
    • Like