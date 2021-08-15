Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Astrid chan

Logo Design : TCC

Astrid chan
Astrid chan
  • Save
Logo Design : TCC purple blue competitionlogo logopage logoicon icon brandmark applogo logoawesome logoart logomark mark brand logoinspire minimalist logodesigne logos logobrand logodesign logo
Download color palette

Hello guys!
I just designed Trunojoyo Creative Competition logo which contains the combination of letter T and C forming a cube shape.

Feel free to give a feedback:)

Astrid chan
Astrid chan

More by Astrid chan

View profile
    • Like