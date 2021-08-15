Aldi Ramdan

Careless Hand Brush font

Careless Hand Brush font culture magazine music skateboard pen paint marker trendy urban textured rough lettering graffiti handmade handwriting brush bold
Careless is a hand written style brush-lettered font with natural lines and edges.
Quirky, marker style comes to expression through unique handmade font which comes complete with a full set of upper characters, numbers, a selection of special characters and some variations. These variations can give every text a unique character and a nice flow, thus making it look original.

