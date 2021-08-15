Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
kubilay

Violin

kubilay
kubilay
Violin music violin 3dart design arnoldrender render 3dmodeling zbrush arnold 3d maya
Hey guys!
Exploring material.

Base model in Maya and details in Zbrush, rendering with Maya. Composite with Photoshop.

Posted on Aug 15, 2021
kubilay
kubilay

