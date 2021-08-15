Huawei Band 6 Minimal Watch Face

Jitesh Pujari

I recently bought a Huawei Band 6 and really liked it. There are tons of watch faces to choose from but I couldn’t find a watch face that
1. was minimal & elegant
2. had a visual representation of target steps and/or battery percentage

I really love "Always on Display" on my other smart watch and I really wished that this watch too had an "Always on Display".

So I designed a minimal watch face, in which the digits of time also visually shows the target steps and/or battery percentage. You can customise the watch face to show steps or battery as you wish.

I also designed how the always on display should look on the Huawei Band 6.

I have published a detailed design presentation highlight the process I followed
https://www.behance.net/gallery/125964325/Custom-Watch-Face-Design-for-Huawei-Band-6

Do visit the design case study and provide some feedback.

Let me know what other watchfaces do you wish to see in the comments !

