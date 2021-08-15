Kamil Ujec

b2b shop

b2b shop sales b2b website b2b sales shop b2b design ui angular
A project that I approach with great sentiment. This is one of my first projects on such a large scale. He taught me a lot of things, and in retrospect, I can see how much could be improved, especially in terms of responsiveness. The style used is simple and neat at the same time. I focused on the clarity of the message.

Posted on Aug 15, 2021
