Nanda Fadillah
Selaras Studio

Puresh - Cleaning & Service Website

Nanda Fadillah
Selaras Studio
Nanda Fadillah for Selaras Studio
Puresh - Cleaning & Service Website uiux ux ui logo clean shot design web design trend service cleaning business website
  1. Puresh - Shot.png
  2. Puresh- Homepage.png

Hi Dribbblers 🏀

Here is my newest design! This is my exploration in design of cleaning & service website.

What do you think guys? Feel free to leave feedback!😁
You also can press 'L' if you like my shot or follow me if you want to find my upcoming work easily.

Thanks a lot!😍

Posted on Aug 15, 2021
Selaras Studio
Selaras Studio

