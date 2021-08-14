Hendry Winata

Krovor Mobile App

Krovor Mobile App
Krovor is an insurance company. Their target market is younger digital nomads aged 18-35 who frequently travel with expensive equipment, but don't purchase travel insurance. This project showcases branding and an onboarding experience for their service that familiarizes users about the benefits and importance of taking out a policy.

