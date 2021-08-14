Yosbrands

MOHJA concepts

Yosbrands
Yosbrands
Hire Me
  • Save
MOHJA concepts cosmetics leaf tree organic m logo natural smile plant heart vase logomark logo branding
Download color palette

Mohja for natural cosmetics.
concept N1 : m - leaves/clover + Hearts
concept N2 :: vase and a plant :)
concept N3 : : eye + plant + sun

More on :
Instagram
Behance

View all tags
Posted on Aug 14, 2021
Yosbrands
Yosbrands
I design and create solutions!
Hire Me

More by Yosbrands

View profile
    • Like