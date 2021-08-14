Wina Hafidh

Colorful Icons gradient vector design concept abstract icon
Made an abstract icon set representing the three main branches of engineering (infrastructure, manufacture, and energy) and engineering itself based on.... Uhh... Well, my imagination, it seems.

Infrastructure is based on four-sided shapes (rectangular), energy on circles, and manufacture on three-sided shapes (triangular). While engineering is kinda like, a system?

Posted on Aug 14, 2021
