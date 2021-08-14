ERION ARTWORK

Ichigo Kurosaki

Ichigo Kurosaki bleach 2d anime manga kurosaki ichigo illustrator adobe drawing illustration erionartwork artwork erion
Ichigo Kurosaki from the manga and anime Bleach that I made in 2020, pencil sketch inked with Chinese ink on A4 paper, finished and colored digitally using vectors with Adobe Illustrator. Without a doubt this is one of my favorite characters of all times, hope you like it! :D

