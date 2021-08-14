Alex Blicharz

Breath

blender motion graphics animation 3d
Full animation: https://youtu.be/vqhlSPAlLog

I was taking deep breaths trying to learn more about Blender animations and renderings and ended up creating a short loop that tries to represent the human breath.

Posted on Aug 14, 2021
