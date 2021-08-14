WingWomen - Online Women Community Landing Page (Version 2)

Hello everyone!

This is the second version of my landing page design concept for an online women community called WingWomen. The design is inspired by the Notion landing page. I loved their icons and reused them for this concept. So all credit for the icons goes to the amazing Notion team.

Let me know your thought's on the design. Your feedback is always welcome! 🙂

Let's get in touch: goehmann.jan@gmail.com