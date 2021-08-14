Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Buildium mobile app

Buildium mobile app task request maintenance messages product mobile design android iphone ios ux ui
  1. 02. Buildium - Messages.png
  2. 04. Buildium - Maintenance.png

After 4 years working on Buildium, one thing that would come up literally on every conversation with users was communication with residents. They wanted easy back and forth during maintenance requests and for other questions that the residents may have. Well, that's what we did 😎

Posted on Aug 14, 2021
