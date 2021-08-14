Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aline Crab

A cup of... mermaid...?

Aline Crab
Aline Crab
  • Save
A cup of... mermaid...? 30dayschallenge 30daysofdesign bored illustration cute design character cup of coffee cup mermaid
Download color palette

Ta-da! What's that?
That's the Day 3!🥳 "A bored mermaid lying in a cup of cofee"

Aline Crab
Aline Crab

More by Aline Crab

View profile
    • Like