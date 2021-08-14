Maintenance request flow for resident portal

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Essential features like maintenance requests for a resident portal, are always a make or break for a product. So, the team and I spent countless hours making sure this flow worked for our users. Two factors we really wanted to nail down were fast submission and good communication during the life of the request.