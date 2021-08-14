Jorge Villegas

Maintenance request flow for resident portal

Jorge Villegas
Jorge Villegas
Hire Me
  • Save
Maintenance request flow for resident portal portal resident ux task request maintenance web app web design ui
Download color palette

Essential features like maintenance requests for a resident portal, are always a make or break for a product. So, the team and I spent countless hours making sure this flow worked for our users. Two factors we really wanted to nail down were fast submission and good communication during the life of the request.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 14, 2021
Jorge Villegas
Jorge Villegas
Available for web/mobile design projects.
Hire Me

More by Jorge Villegas

View profile
    • Like