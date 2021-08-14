MPetrovskaya

"Pitahaya" Seamless Pattern

MPetrovskaya
MPetrovskaya
  • Save
"Pitahaya" Seamless Pattern paradise palm ornament dragon fruit pitaya pattern seamless realistic adobe illustrator illustration vector
Download color palette

My new pattern. Tropical and realistic. You can buy it here https://crmrkt.com/1zKdNz

MPetrovskaya
MPetrovskaya

More by MPetrovskaya

View profile
    • Like