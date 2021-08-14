Sadapay AR Card Concept

Hello Fam!👋

Let me introduce you to an innovative Fintech Company SadaPay's Numberless Debit Card, I've been using it for a few days, and literally, my experience with this card is absolutely awesome. The Application is super user-centric and has perfect minimal UI. Transfer & receive payments within few seconds. And the amazing thing is my Account number is same as my phone number which is really creative initiative. I got this Founder's Club Card as a beta user.🚀

I would be really glad to see your feedback on it.

Hope you guys like it❤️

