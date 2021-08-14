Sadapay AR Card Concept

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Hello Fam!👋
Let me introduce you to an innovative Fintech Company SadaPay's Numberless Debit Card, I've been using it for a few days, and literally, my experience with this card is absolutely awesome. The Application is super user-centric and has perfect minimal UI. Transfer & receive payments within few seconds. And the amazing thing is my Account number is same as my phone number which is really creative initiative. I got this Founder's Club Card as a beta user.🚀
I would be really glad to see your feedback on it.
Hope you guys like it❤️
