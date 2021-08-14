Happy Rahman

Design System for Food Ordering PWA

Happy Rahman
Happy Rahman
  • Save
Design System for Food Ordering PWA green minimal clean design food ordering app app styleguide design system styleguide style guide
Download color palette

Sharing one of my works from 2018. Full case study available on Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/125104177/Food-Ordering-Progressive-Web-App-Design

Happy Rahman
Happy Rahman

More by Happy Rahman

View profile
    • Like