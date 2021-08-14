Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Anna Lavi

Customer support

Anna Lavi
Anna Lavi
  • Save
Customer support minimal digital vector design plant adobe illustrator support customer art line colorful grain simple blue pink email phone illustration flat
Download color palette

This is my second human character 😊 Everything was done in Adobe Illustrator.

Worked here with noises for the first time. The result could have been better, but I decided to leave it that way for now and will improve the skill in future illustrations. Do not judge strictly.

Anna Lavi
Anna Lavi

More by Anna Lavi

View profile
    • Like